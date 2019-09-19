Chandigarh: Man dies after scuffle over stray dog

A 55-year-old man died during an alleged scuffle between two groups over a stray dog in Mauli Jagran Tuesday night. Police have arrested three people in charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to Sanjay, son of deceased Khumani Ram (55), he had allegedly objected to a stray dog being beaten when the accused assaulted him with a blunt weapon. When Khumani Ram tried to intervene to protect Sanjay, he was hit on the head with a brick. However, police said the post-mortem report indicates no injury marks on his head or other parts of his body.

The accused were identified as Sunita, her husband Sish Pal and brother-in-law Hari Om.

A police officer said, “Khumani Ram did not die due to injury so we have not slapped murder charges against the assailants. The victim did indeed die during the fight so we pressed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The assailants had no intention to kill him. We lodged an FIR on the statement of the victim’s son, who was also involved in the fight. We are yet to record the statements of other eyewitnesses. The exact reason for Khumani Ram’s death will clear after a forensic examination of viscera samples. A heated argument broke out between the victim’s kin and Sunita’s family over a stray dog, which turned into a fight.”

Both families are vegetable sellers and have been residing in the same locality for a long time.

Khumani Ram’s son Sanjay said, “Around 7.30 pm, a stray dog appeared in our street and Sunita’s husband started beating the dog. The dog entered our house. I raised an objection but they started blaming us for feeding the dog. The argument turned into the fight when one of accused hit me with a blunt weapon. My father tried to intervene. Sunita hit my father on the head with a brick. We rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.”

Sources said accused Hari Om also received injuries.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody.