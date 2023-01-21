‘Ready to reward Rs 51,000’: After man’s death in Ludhiana accident, NRI brother makes appeal to person who stole phone

Five days after the chief engineer of Budhewal sugar mill in Punjab died in an accident near Samrala after his vehicle had hit the carcass of a cow, his brother from Canada has made an emotional appeal to the unknown person who allegedly stole the victim’s mobile phone when he was struggling to come out of the mangled vehicle.

Aminderpal Singh Dilwari, 53, of Mohali died in the accident on the night of January 15 while he was going to Ludhiana for duty in his car.

His Canada-based brother Jaswinder Singh Dilwari, 45, said that someone stole Aminderpal’s mobile phone instead of saving his life when he was struggling to get out of the vehicle after the accident. He further said that even as one of the eyewitnesses tried to call an ambulance, it did not reach for at least half an hour and by then his brother had died.

Jaswinder said that it is often asked why people are leaving Punjab and moving to other countries. “The answer is very clear. Here there is no value in human life. That carcass of the cow was lying on the road for hours as per our investigation. But no one bothered to pick it up. Why is the government here collecting cow cess when they can’t pick cattle carcasses from roads,” questioned Dilawri, a realtor and an immigration consultant.

Jaswinder has appealed to that unknown person to return his brother’s phone as it was gifted to him by his children. He has also offered a cash reward.

“For that person who stole my brother’s phone instead of trying to save his life, I just have one appeal. Please return the phone. We have some sentiments attached to that phone as his both children had gifted it to him. I am ready to give a reward of Rs 51,000 to that person and can even increase this amount but please return the phone,” said Jaswinder.

Khanna police said that Aminderpal Singh Dilawri, who worked as a chief engineer at the sugar mill in Budhewal village near Kohara of Ludhiana, was going to the mill for duty in his Swift Dzire vehicle. “When he reached near Bondli on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, a carcass of a cattle was lying there. The vehicle hit the carcass and turned turtle after rolling over at least 4-5 times,” said an officer.

Eyewitnesses told police that it was a horrifying incident as not only the car rolled over multiple times, but it also flipped in the air.

The police said that even as some people tried to help Singh, the car was so badly damaged that it became difficult to take him out. Somehow, he was rushed to a local government hospital after almost two hours but was declared dead on arrival.

In a Facebook post, Jaswinder said, “…This is a request to all media friends in Punjab that please help me to get this post to the gentleman who stole my brother’s mobile when he met with a tragic accident on Chandigarh-Ludhiana road near Samrala and he was struggling to come out of the car and then a gentleman stole his mobile phone instead of saving his life . This phone has a symbolic importance as my nephew and niece gifted this phone to my brother on his 55th birthday that was two days before his death and the children will be happy to get this mobile back . If the gentleman who had taken the mobile will sell it, he will get only Rs 5000/10000 but if he can hand over the phone back to my family, I will reward the gentleman Rs 51,000 in cash and will not report this to efficient officials of Punjab Police who have already registered a complaint regarding this but we will withdraw it..”

Jaswinder told The Indian Express that his brother’s birthday was on January 13. “After spending two days with family in Mohali, he was returning to Ludhiana for duty that night. His son is an MBA holder from IIM Ahmedabad and his daughter is doing MBBS in Chandigarh. They have lost their father at this age just because a dead cow was lying there due to callousness of some officials who failed to do their duty. My brother will never be back now but at least return his phone please,” he said.