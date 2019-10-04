Chandigarh: Man convicted of snatching purse of woman acquitted by ADJ Court

Setting aside a trial court order, the Additional and District Sessions Court of Chandigarh Thursday acquitted a 21-year-old man from charges of snatching the purse of a woman in 2016. The accused, Harmeet Singh, was convicted and sentenced one-year imprisonment in 2018 by the trial court. Harmeet Singh, a resident of Sector 27, Chandigarh, has been acquitted from the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Gagan Geet Kaur.

According to prosecution, the FIR was registered on the complaint of Divya Chhabra, a resident of Mohali. Divya stated that the incident happened on March 22, 2016, when she was going from her institute towards Sector 38 market with her friend.

Two boys on one motorcycle came from behind and one of them snatched her bag. The bag was containing books, specs, Rs 250 in cash and water bottle. When she raised noise, they fled away. However, the complainant noted the last four digits of the accused motorcycle.

Police arrested Harmeet Singh from a check post. After the trial, the Court of Jagmeet Singh, JMIC, held him guilty and sentenced him imprisonment for one year under section 356, 379 and 411 of IPC. The convict filed an appeal against the lower court order at the ADJ Court of Gagan Geet Kaur.

In the appeal, Amarjeet Singh, advocate for appellant argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case, as there was no independent witnesses who could prove the allegations against the accused.