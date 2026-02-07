Man convicted of murder of two sisters in Chandigarh’s Sec 22, sentencing on Feb 9

The two women were running a small pharmaceutical company in Zirakpur. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A district court in Chandigarh on Friday convicted a 35-year-old man for the murder of two sisters in Sector 22 in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sonika held accused Kuldeep Singh guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and decided to pronounce the quantum of sentence on February 9.

According to the prosecution, Kuldeep was working at a call centre in Mohali and residing in Zirakpur at the time of the crime. He was later arrested by the police at the New Delhi railway station.

The case dates back to August 15, 2019, when Kuldeep allegedly murdered sisters Manpreet Kaur (28) and Rajwant Kaur (27), residents of Baluana village in Fazilka district. The two women were running a small pharmaceutical company in Zirakpur.