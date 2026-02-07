Man convicted of murder of two sisters in Chandigarh’s Sec 22, sentencing on Feb 9

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 11:12 AM IST
chandigarh sector 22 marketThe two women were running a small pharmaceutical company in Zirakpur. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
A district court in Chandigarh on Friday convicted a 35-year-old man for the murder of two sisters in Sector 22 in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sonika held accused Kuldeep Singh guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and decided to pronounce the quantum of sentence on February 9.

According to the prosecution, Kuldeep was working at a call centre in Mohali and residing in Zirakpur at the time of the crime. He was later arrested by the police at the New Delhi railway station.

The case dates back to August 15, 2019, when Kuldeep allegedly murdered sisters Manpreet Kaur (28) and Rajwant Kaur (27), residents of Baluana village in Fazilka district. The two women were running a small pharmaceutical company in Zirakpur.

Police told the court that Kuldeep was in a relationship with Manpreet, but the two had fallen out in the months preceding the incident. Investigators said the accused suspected that Manpreet was involved with another person.

The prosecution further stated that Kuldeep had come in contact with Manpreet while working at a call centre in 2010. On the day of the incident, he allegedly entered the sisters’ room to check Manpreet’s mobile phones to ascertain the identity of the person he suspected she was involved with.

During this time, Rajwant woke up and objected to his presence. Kuldeep allegedly attacked her with a pair of scissors taken from the kitchen, killing her. Manpreet was also murdered during the incident.

During the trial, the defence argued that the accused had been implicated. However, after hearing the arguments and examining the evidence on record, the court held Kuldeep guilty of the offence.

