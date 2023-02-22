scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Man cheated of Rs 1 crore by Chandigarh resident, police register FIR

A resident of Chandigarh has been charged by Mullanpur police for allegedly deceiving an individual by making a promise to remove certain sections of the Forest Act from some of his lands.

chandigarh police, indian expressA resident of Chandigarh has been charged by Mullanpur police for allegedly deceiving an individual by making a promise to remove certain sections of the Forest Act from some of his lands. (File Representational Photo)
Mullanpur police have booked a Chandigarh resident for allegedly defrauding a man by promising to remove sections of the Forest Act from some of his lands. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to details of the case, the complainant, Chuhar Singh, a resident of Punsar village in Dera Bassi sub-division, approached the police with a complaint that said that he owned 115 acres of land in Choti Badhi Naggal village. He added that he had come in contact with one Manjeet Singh of Sector 19 in Chandigarh.

Chuhar Singh alleged in his complaint that Manjeet Singh took Rs 1 crore from him in lieu of getting some part of his land freed from under the Forest Act. Chuhar Singh also alleged that Manjeet Singh got around five acres of his land transferred in his name. Acting on the complaint, the police conducted an inquiry and registered a case under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mullanpur Garibdas police station.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 09:42 IST
