Man caught for impersonation in Railways exam

In yet another case of impersonation,the Chandigarh Police today arrested a person who was impersonating an actual candidate in the Railway recruitment examination. which was held on Sunday.

The impersonator,Arun Kumar,22,a resident of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar,Haryana was caught red handed while impersonating Pawan Kumar,a resident of Bhiwani,Haryana. Arun was taking the examination in place of Pawan. He was nabbed after a complaint was made by the supervisor. The examination was being held at centre number 1119,DAV Senior Secondary School,Sector 8-C,Chandigarh,from where the accused Arun was arrested.

The supervisor became suspicious after he noticed that the photograph of the applicant on the form was different. He immediately called the police,who arrested Arun Kumar.

A case on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy has been registered against him. He has been taken into police custody. He will be produced in court on Monday. Recently,incidents of impersonation involving candidates who were supposed to be appearing for railway recruitment examinations,had been reported.

