scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Man booked in Punjab for threatening businessman in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name

The complainant is a contractor dealing in electricity-related works and owns a shop in Zirakpur in Punjab’s Mohali district, the police said.

The police registered a case at Zirakpur police station against Karan Kumar, a resident of Bhankharpur village, under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Listen to this article
Man booked in Punjab for threatening businessman in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Zirakpur police in Punjab’s Mohali district on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly demanding extortion money from a businessman in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. While the police have launched an investigation after registering a case, officials said the accused is yet to be arrested.

The complainant, a resident of Zirakpur’s Baltana area, told the police that he is a contractor dealing in electricity-related works and owns a shop in Zirakpur.

“I received a call a few days ago from one Karan Kumar who told me that he is working for Bishnoi (Lawrence) and demanded Rs 20 lakh as extortion money,” the businessman alleged in his complaint, adding that he was threatened with dire consequences if he did not pay up.

More from Chandigarh

The police registered a case at Zirakpur police station against Karan Kumar, a resident of Bhankharpur village, under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 09:55 IST
Next Story

No Covid cases in Delhi first time since pandemic started

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close