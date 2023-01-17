Man booked in Punjab for threatening businessman in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name

The Zirakpur police in Punjab’s Mohali district on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly demanding extortion money from a businessman in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. While the police have launched an investigation after registering a case, officials said the accused is yet to be arrested.

The complainant, a resident of Zirakpur’s Baltana area, told the police that he is a contractor dealing in electricity-related works and owns a shop in Zirakpur.

“I received a call a few days ago from one Karan Kumar who told me that he is working for Bishnoi (Lawrence) and demanded Rs 20 lakh as extortion money,” the businessman alleged in his complaint, adding that he was threatened with dire consequences if he did not pay up.

The police registered a case at Zirakpur police station against Karan Kumar, a resident of Bhankharpur village, under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.