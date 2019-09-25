Man booked for raping minor, uploading obscene pictures on social media

A medical laboratory technician student was arrested by the police on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor and uploading her obscene pictures on the social media. A case was registered at the Mullanpur Garibdas police station and the accused was remanded to one day police custody.

The accused, identified as Jatin Mongia, a resident of Ghandoli village near Mullanpur Garibdas, was pursuing medical laboratory technician diploma from a college in Khoonimajra village near Kharar.

The victim, a senior secondary level student, said in her complaint that she had come in contact with the accused around two years ago, following which the accused had raped her at his house, for the first time around an year ago. The victim told the police that the accused had called her to meet him on the pretext that he was not well. As she met him, the accused took her to his house, where no one was present, and raped her.

“Jatin clicked my obscene pictures and also made videos. He again raped me in a hotel at Daddumajra in Chandigarh on September 21. The next day, he uploaded my pictures on social media,” the victim alleged.

In the complaint, the victim said that the accused continued to harass her over threat that he would upload her videos on social media otherwise. She said that the accused took her to different locations, including hotels in Chadigarh and Mohali, where he raped her.

Acting on victim’s complaint, the police booked the accused under the Sections 376 (rape) of the IPC, Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offense (POCSO) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.