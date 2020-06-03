Man booked for raping minor

The victim had stated in the complaint that she had met and befriended the accused in October last year.

(Representational) The victim had stated in the complaint that she had met and befriended the accused in October last year.(Representational)

Zirakpur police Tuesday booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to the police the accused was identified as Kuldeep.

The victim had stated in the complaint that she had met and befriended the accused in October last year. The victim alleged that the accused had taken her into a room in Baltana where he had raped her.

The victim further said that after experiencing stomach pain, she went to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh for a check-up, where she got to know that she was pregnant.

Acting on the complaint, police booked Kuldeep under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act at the Zirakpur police station.

Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gurwant Singh, told The Indian Express that they are yet to arrest the accused.

He added that the girl could not recount the exact address of the accused and that they will arrest him after speaking to her in detail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd