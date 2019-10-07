Man booked for ‘raping and filming woman’

THE DERABASSI police has booked a man for allegedly raping and making an obscene video of a woman. The accused threatened the woman to upload her video on social media in case she disclosed the incident to her family.

According to the police, the woman stated in her complaint that on October 1, she went out of her home to dispose of the waste and the accused stopped her. The accused put his hand on her mouth so that she could not raise the alarm and took her to a secluded place near the spot where she had to dispose of the waste material.

The woman alleged that the accused raped her and then made an obscene video. He threatened to upload it on social media if she disclosed the incident to her family members.

The woman told the police that the accused threatened to kill her family members in case she approached the police.

A police officer told Chandigarh Newsline that the woman did not disclose the incident to her family but on Saturday, she narrated the entire incident to her mother, following which the family decided to lodge a police complaint.

The Derabassi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Bir Inder Singh, said that they booked Sukhwinder Singh of the same village. “We shall soon arrest him. We are yet to ascertain whether the accused knew the victim. It will be out after the interrogation of Sukhwinder,” the SHO told Newsline.

Police booked Sukhwinder under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.