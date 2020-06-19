Man booked for ‘killing’ puppy with iron pipe in Mohali

After spreading the rumour, the accused took an iron pipe and hit the puppy in the head and killed it. (Representational image) After spreading the rumour, the accused took an iron pipe and hit the puppy in the head and killed it. (Representational image)

The Sohana police in Punjab booked a man who allegedly killed a six-month-old puppy by hitting it with an iron pipe. The accused had first spread the rumour that the dog was rabid and then killed it.

One Harpartap Singh, stated in his complaint that the puppy used to live near their house. On Wednesday, accused Gurpreet Singh, who collects garbage from his locality, found the puppy and spread the rumour that it was rabid.

“After spreading the rumour, the accused took an iron pipe and hit the puppy in the head and killed it. After killing it, the accused took the carcass in his cart to bury it,” Harpartap alleged in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked Gurpreet under sections 428 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals of the value of ten rupees), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana police station.

