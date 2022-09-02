scorecardresearch
Man booked for cheating UT man of Rs 10L on pretext of share market investment

The Chandigarh Police have booked a Punjab resident for allegedly cheating a UT resident of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of investment in the share market.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Neera Sagar, had lodged a complaint against one Lalit Kumar for allegedly cheating him.

The complainant alleged that Lalit Kumar works as an advisor in an investment and financial services company at Chandigarh. Kumar had approached Sagar in May this year with a proposal to invest in the stock market, promising him returns of 15-20 per cent. The complainant agreed to invest at Kumar’s insistence and issued two cheques amounting to a total of Rs 10 lakh. The accused Lalit Kumar deposited these cheques in the State Bank of India under his name. The complainant further alleged that Kumar never opened a Demat account — which is compulsory to start trading in shares — or returned the money.

After receiving the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 409, and 420 of IPC at Sector 11 police station, Chandigarh and launched a probe.

In a separate case of cheating registered at Sector 19 police station, two people — Sumit Kumar and an unknown person — have been booked for allegedly cheating the general manager of Reliance store — identified as Robin Pal — of Rs 15,000 on the pretext of booking a car on the JustDial app.

