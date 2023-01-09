scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Man bludgeons wife to death in Ludhiana, arrested

The FIR was registered on the statement of Banita, mother of the victim Rani (21). Rani was living in her maternal home in Nand Singh Nagar for the past three months following a dispute with her husband.

S-I Amarinder Singh, SHO Sarabha Nagar police station, said that the man was arrested and booked for murder. (Representational/File)
A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a brick Saturday in Nand Singh Nagar of Ayali Kalan village, Ludhiana. The accused was identified as Buddhi Lal of Unnao of Uttar Pradesh.

Banita stated that Rani had married Buddhi Lal one and a half years ago. Soon after the marriage, the relations between husband and wife were strained following which Rani came to Ludhiana and started living with them. She added that Budhhi Lal had come to Ludhiana 15 days ago. Bainta alleged that Buddhi Lal started threatening them that he would murder Rani if she did not return. She added that on Saturday night when Rani was returning home from work, the accused intercepted her outside the colony and bludgeoned her with a brick following a brief spat.

S-I Amarinder Singh, SHO Sarabha Nagar police station, said that the man was arrested and booked for murder.

