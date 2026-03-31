Man behind NZ’s biggest drug haul identified as nephew of Indira assassin

Though arrested in 2023, the identity of Baltej Singh was revealed to the public only after he withdrew an appeal to retain permanent name suppression, a protection granted by a NZ court that had prevented media from identifying him.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhMar 31, 2026 04:46 AM IST
Man behind NZ’s biggest drug haul identified as nephew of Indira assassinBaltej Singh is the nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the two bodyguards who assassinated ex-PM Indira Gandhi in 1984.
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A nephew of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Satwant Singh has been identified as the person behind $36 million (Rs 180-crore) methamphetamine bust, tipped as New Zealand’s biggest ever drug bust.

Though arrested in 2023, the identity of Baltej Singh was revealed to the public only after he withdrew an appeal to retain permanent name suppression, a protection granted by a NZ court that had prevented media from identifying him.

Stuff, a web portal and among the largest media organisations in New Zealand, named Baltej Singh who is serving a 22-year prison sentence after admitting to importing more than 700kg of methamphetamine, the largest amount ever seized by authorities.

“Baltej Singh sought leave to take the fight to the Supreme Court, but he has now abandoned that appeal, clearing the way for New Zealand media to reveal his identity,” the Stuff reported. The prosecution had earlier argued in court that Indian media had already disclosed his identity.

He was granted permanent name suppression after his lawyer, Ron Mansfield K C, argued that Baltej Singh and his family would face extreme hardship and be in danger if he was named, Stuff said.

Baltej Singh’s name had been in circulation outside New Zealand since at least April 2023, when Indian media first identified him following his arrest. A detailed investigation by a Canadian broadcaster in October 2025 further amplified global attention on the case. By then, legal experts say, the suppression order had lost practical relevance, as it held no jurisdiction beyond New Zealand.

Baltej Singh’s family background drew particular attention. He is the nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the two bodyguards who assassinated Indira Gandhi in 1984 in the aftermath of Operation Bluestar. The family later migrated to New Zealand, where they initially ran a small grocery business in Auckland before accumulating substantial wealth over the years.

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Authorities says that Baltej Singh orchestrated a sophisticated drug importation network, disguising liquid methamphetamine shipments as everyday beverages. These included kombucha from the US, coconut water from India, and nearly 29,000 cans of a Canadian beer brand. The operation came to light after the death of a 21-year-old man in March 2023, who consumed meth-laced liquid from one such can.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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