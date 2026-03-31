Man behind NZ’s biggest drug haul identified as nephew of Indira assassin

Baltej Singh is the nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the two bodyguards who assassinated ex-PM Indira Gandhi in 1984.

A nephew of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Satwant Singh has been identified as the person behind $36 million (Rs 180-crore) methamphetamine bust, tipped as New Zealand’s biggest ever drug bust.

Though arrested in 2023, the identity of Baltej Singh was revealed to the public only after he withdrew an appeal to retain permanent name suppression, a protection granted by a NZ court that had prevented media from identifying him.

Stuff, a web portal and among the largest media organisations in New Zealand, named Baltej Singh who is serving a 22-year prison sentence after admitting to importing more than 700kg of methamphetamine, the largest amount ever seized by authorities.