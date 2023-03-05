scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Man attacks wife, her lover with knife in Sec 56

The two injured people were later rushed to GMSH-16, where they were admitted for treatment.

Personnel from Palsora police post as well as from Sector 39 police station later reached the spot and inspected the scene of crime. (Representational)
A 35-year-old man on Saturday attacked his wife and her alleged lover with a sharp weapon after finding the two in a compromising position at his house in Sector 56.

The two injured people were later rushed to GMSH-16, where they were admitted for treatment. The condition of one of the injured was stated to be stable.

Police said that the injured are yet to record their statements. Sources said that the suspect in the case, who is a driver by profession, is being questioned by the local police but has not been arrested yet.

As per details, the woman’s husband entered the house and found the duo in a compromising position around 9.30am. He then flew into a fit of rage and first attacked the duo with whatever he found in the house, before proceeding to stab them with a kitchen knife.

Personnel from Palsora police post as well as from Sector 39 police station later reached the spot and inspected the scene of crime. A DDR was lodged at Sector 39 police station.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 07:38 IST
