Man arrested with 23,100 banned tablets identified as dismissed Punjab police cop

The man who was arrested with 23,100 banned tablets of Lomotil has been identified as a dismissed Punjab Police constable. He used to sell the tablets at his vegetable vend.

During interrogation, accused Baldev Singh revealed that he worked as a vegetable vendor at his village and he had purchased the tablets from a chemist shop at Baroli village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Police officials said that the accused also revealed that he was an addict and used to consume the tablets himself, and wanted to sell them through his vegetable shop, but was caught by the police. “ Accused was previously a constable with the Punjab police, and for some reason he was terminated from service in 2008, after which he became a vegetable vendor,” said a police officer investigating the case.

Baldev Singh, a resident of Behrampur village in Ropar district, was arrested by a police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ashwani Kumar.

Police officials said that the police party had set up a special naka near the old bus stand, where they stopped the man on suspicion. The accused was coming towards Lalru, with a bag. As the police party stopped him, the accused tried to run away but was apprehended, and on checking the bag police recovered 385 strips of banned tablets. “The bag of the accused contained a total of 23,100 banned tablets of Lomotil. He was arrested on the spot in the presence of a Gazetted Officer (GO),” a police officer said.

Police booked Baldev Singh under sections 22,61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act At Lalru PS.