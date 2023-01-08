scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Man arrested for opening fire at taxi stand in Mohali, none injured

According to the Derabassi police, the accused was working as a driver at the complainant’s taxi stand, but he was let go six months ago after several complaints.

Police have registered a case under sections 336, 506, and 34 of the IPC. (Pexels, representational)
Police in Punjab’s Mohali arrested a man Sunday after he opened fire at a taxi stand in Bhankharpur village on Saturday, officers said, adding that they have recovered the pistol. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the Derabassi police, the accused Sonu was working as a driver at the complainant Mahinder Singh’s taxi stand, but he was let go six months ago after several complaints. “On Saturday evening, Sonu went to the taxi stand and fired a country-made pistol. Nobody was injured in the incident,” an officer said.

Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police Darpan Ahluwalia said they have registered a case under sections 336 (rash/negligent act to endanger human life or safety), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Arms Act. A probe is underway.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 12:22 IST
