Man arrested in Mohali for pointing pistol at passersby after road accident

The Sohana police arrested a man who had allegedly pointed a pistol at a man as well as passersby in Mohali’s Sector 82 in an incident of road rage. The accused was said to be under the influence of alcohol, the officials said.

According to information, the incident occurred late on December 2 when the complainant Satnam Singh was returning home from Zirakpur in his car. He told the police that as he reached Sector 82 near Falcon view, a car hit his vehicle from the rear due to which he was dragged to the other side of the road.

Singh alleged when he came out of his car, the man who hit him was standing on the road with a pistol in his hand and pointed the weapon at him. “He also pointed the weapon at the passersby,” Singh alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the property of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.