Lalru police arrested a man and recovered 60 grams heroin from him Friday. The accused was identified as Sahil Negi, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

He was arrested from near the ITI Chowk. A police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh had found that a man was standing near the ITI Chowk and had thrown out something from his pocket, which was found to be heroin later.