Man arrested for opium farming, two cases filed

Panchkula police have registered two cases and arrested one man for allegedly farming opium in Kalka and Morni hills in the last two days.

The arrested accused was identified as Mahipal, 48, a resident of Tipra vilalge, near Kalka.

The police said that at least 788 opium plants were seized from his house, which had been cultivated there.

Apart from these, the police said that at least 1,500 opium plants were found cultivated on an agricultural land and subsequently seized from near Badial village of Morni.

The police said that the agricultural land belongs to a Haryana roadways bus driver. A team of Haryana CM Flying Squad raided the land in Morni on Monday.

Two cases have been registered at Kalka police station and at Chandimandir police station respectively.