Man arrested for not wearing mask in Chandigarh

A 34-YEAR-OLD man of Sector 10 was arrested for moving in his Fortuner without mask and defying the curfew rules on Friday. He was also charged with travelling in his four-wheeler with a fake registration number plate.

Accused Sarandeep Singh tried to influence police personnel through his political contacts. Later, the cops handed him a mask for covering the face. A case was registered under sections 188 (disobeying the public order) and 473 (counterfeiting a number plate) against Sarandeep Singh at the Sector 3 police station.

The Station House Officer, Sector 3 police station, Inspector Jaspal Singh, said, “Sarandeep Singh was roaming in his Fortuner without any pass. He was also not wearing any mask. He stopped at a naka near Leisure Valley, Sector 10. We noticed the numbers on front registration number plate and rear number plate were different. We arrested him for two offences. First: disobeying the orders for wearing mask, not staying at home. Second: for using fake number plate. Offence of disobeying the

government orders is bailable

but another offence is non-bailable.”

On Wednesday, UT Adviser Manoj Parida had issued orders making the wearing of three-layer or cloth mask mandatory in Chandigarh. The order stated that not wearing the mask is a punishable offence under Section 188 of the IPC. The punishment of this offence is six-month-long jail along with a fine. The order stated that an one riding in private or official/government vehicle will also have to wear the mask.

However, 11 people were arrested for roaming on roads defying the curfew orders in Chandigarh on Wednesday night. These people were arrested in the areas of Sector 19, Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran and in the jurisdiction of PS 26. All were arrested under Section 188 of IPC. Later, they were released on bails.

Three shop owners arrested

Three shop owners were arrested for opening their shops of non-essential items at Dadumajra Colony on Friday. They were identified as Vipin Kumar, owner of Divya Photo Frame, Narinder Kumar, owner of Narinder Electronics Shop, and Dharminder, owner of Sharma Book Depot.

Police said secret information was received that three non-essential item shops are open in DMC area. Subsequently, the Maloya SHO and staff immediately reached the spot and found that the three shops were actually open and were found selling. Three FIRs were registered at Maloya police station.

Quack arrested

A man was arrested for running a clinic without any valid qualification at Daddu Majra village Friday. He was identified as Om Parkash. His clinic, Deepa Clinic, was sealed.

Police said Om Parkash was earlier a compounder with a private doctor. He started his own clinic at Daddu Majra village without any valid qualification. He placed a nameplate outside his clinic of Dr Om Parkash. Police said Om Parkash admitted that he didn’t have any qualification. Further inquiry revealed that he had been operating this clinic for the past one month. He had been a compounder earlier and having learnt the trade, opened this clinic. A case was registered at the Maloya police station.

