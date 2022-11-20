Man arrested for ‘killing’ girl in Chandigarh

A person was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing an 18-year-old girl inside her house in a village under the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shariq, 25, who has been living in the village for some time but is originally from Bihar.

The police said the girl was strangled to death when she was alone in her home Saturday. The mother of the victim found her body upon returning from work at around 2 pm Saturday. The police have not ruled out the possibility of rape.

The accused is married and his wife lives in Bihar. The police said Shariq was planning to escape to Bihar but was nabbed at a local bus stop.

The police also said Shariq and the teenager were in a relationship but the girl started maintaining a distance from him lately. A source said that the two were neighbours and later Shariq shifted to another locality in the same village.

“Accused Mohammed Shariq was remanded in police custody for his custodial interrogation. We have found CCTV footage showing the accused entering the house of the victim. According to the footage, he came out of the house after one-and-a-half hours. The victim and her mother were aware of the marital status of the accused. The post-mortem of the body is underway,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to the murder at Sector 34 police station in the Union Territory.