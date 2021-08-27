Man arrested for ‘frequenting Mahila Ayog’s office’ in Panchkula

A Panchkula man has been booked by the police for ‘frequenting the office of Mahila Ayog’ in the last week in regards to a complaint filed by a woman known to him. The Panchkula police, terming his activity as ‘suspicious’, has booked him under several sections, including that of outraging the modesty of a woman.

The accused has been identified as one Madan Lal Dhiman (50), a resident of Vishvakarma Colony, Pinjore, who is also an RTI activist, as per local residents. The accused Madan was picked up from the Mahila Ayog office on the evening of Thursday and was detained. He was presented before a court today and has been remanded to one day in police custody.

Inspector Dilip Kumar, SHO of Sector 5 police station, said, “The accused was causing a lot of ruckus at the Mahila Ayog. He has been frequenting their office for the past week in relation to some complaint by a woman known to him. After they refused to entertain him, he apparently misbehaved with the staff present and also stopped them from doing government work. He was detained and an FIR was subsequently filed. We have him in custody and will be questioning him about his motive of being at the Ayog.”

As per the complaint submitted by staff of the Mahila Ayog, “The accused in relation to a complaint filed by a woman has been frequenting our office unnecessarily, even when he was told that the office was working on the case as per protocols.”

As per the FIR filed in this regard, it has been alleged that the accused reached the said office around 10 am on Thursday and got into a verbal tiff with one of the staff there. “He also asked for the statements given by a woman in her case. When refused, he misbehaved with the women of the office after which he was told to go outside and wait. Thereafter he came to the office again at 4 in the evening and threatened a government employee,” FIR adds.

The accused was picked up by the police from the office of Mahila Ayog and booked under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 186 (obstructing public servant), and section 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

As per Inspector Dilip, “The accused has been using RTIs as a method for blackmailing public servants.”