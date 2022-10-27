scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Man arrested for duping S-I of Rs 4,500 on pretext of tip-off about narcotics consignment

Accused Pardeep Sharma is a resident of Gobindgarg in Punjab. Police said that currently, he has been residing near Nangal Dam for the past couple of months.

According to the police, Sharma had informed Walia on October 21 that a truck with apple boxes will be smuggling 22 kg poppy husk to Ambala. After a few minutes, Sharma called Walia again and demanded Rs 4,500, which Walia transferred to his online wallet.

The AMBALA POLICE Wednesday arrested a man, Pardeep Sharma, for duping the incharge of Ambala Narcotics Cell, Sub-Inspector, Virender Walia, of Rs 4,500 on the pretext of providing him a tip-off about a narcotics consignment being brought to Ambala.

The incident happened on October 21. Later, S-I Virender Walia lodged an FIR against Pardeep Sharma for forgery and cheating.

According to the police, Sharma had informed Walia on October 21 that a truck with apple boxes will be smuggling 22 kg of poppy husk to Ambala. After a few minutes, Sharma called Walia again and demanded Rs 4,500, which Walia transferred to his online wallet.

Sources said that Sharma called the S-I again and gave him the registration number of the pick-up truck and later went incommunicado.

“The next day Sharma got in touch with Walia and promised him that the vehicle would definitely come. On Sunday, Walia sought his money back as Sharma’s information was not accurate,” the police said.

In his complaint to the local police, Walia stated that Sharma had promised him to transfer Rs 3,000 out of Rs 4,500 but later declined. “When I called him again, Sharma started intimidating me and threatened that he would go to the media if I demanded money back,” Walia stated.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:07:51 am
