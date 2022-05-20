Man arrested for bludgeoning 38-year-old to death, severely injuring another at Sector 38 park

Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning a 38-year-old to death and injuring one other severely at a public park adjacent to the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38. The incident allegedly took place around 3.30am.

The police identified the arrested accused as one Raju, 43, a resident of Maloy Colony, who they satted had allegedly confessed to the crime. A police officer stated that all the three people involved in the incident were ragpickers.

Investigators said that the deceased had been identified as one Manoj, alias Panda, while the injured man was identified as one Kishori.

Police said that Kishori had slipped into a coma after being attacked and had been admitted to PGI. Sources said that the doctors treating the man had informed the police that Kishori had sustained severe head injuries and blood clotting was observed in a major portion of his head.

According to the police, the incident came to light when some people coming to the e-Sampark centre noticed two men lying in the pool of blood around 8am. They immediately raised the alarm and informed the police control room. A police team soon reached the spot and both the men were rushed to PGI, where the doctors decalred Manoj brought dead.

“We constituted a special team — comprising Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, Inspector Gyan Singh and Inspector Satnam Singh — to crack the case. We started by developing human intelligence about the victims and managed to ascertain the names of people who were seen last with the victims. In doing so, we managed to zero down on Raju as our main suspect and picked him up. He confessed to the crime following a bout of brief questioning. He claimed that victims had quarreled with him over the issue of his rickshaw. He later, in a fit of rage, hit both of them with heavy stones when they were sleeping. The stones have been recovered from the spot”, ASP (south), Mridul, said.

Police said that accused Raju further disclosed during interrogation that he was returning to his house when Manoj and Kishori met him near the eSampark centre, where they had an altercation regarding his rickshaw around 11.30pm. Later, during the night at around 3.30am, Raju went to the park where both men were sleeping and picked up a heavy stone lying nearby them in the park and attacked both the men with an intention to kill them, police said.

Sources said a team of forensic experts had visited the scene of crime and seized blood stained stones from the site. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.