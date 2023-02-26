scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Man arrested for desecrating Sri Gutka Sahib in Jalandhar

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Central Jalandhar, Nirmal Singh, told The Indian Express the man has been identified as Varinder Singh alias Bablu of Guru Nanak Pura locality and that he is mentally unstable

According to eyewitnesses, the man was then tied to a pole and beaten up. They also informed the police. (file)

The police in Punjab’s Jalandhar arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly desecrating the Sri Gutka Sahib and throwing the pages of the Sikh religious text on a street outside a gurdwara.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Central Jalandhar, Nirmal Singh, told The Indian Express the man has been identified as Varinder Singh alias Bablu of Guru Nanak Pura locality and that he is mentally unstable. ACP Singh said the man is around 40 years old.

According to the police, the man entered the gurdwara in Beant Nagar of Ramamandi early Sunday. He sat there for some time before coming out into the street carrying the Gutka Sahib in his hands. He then started scattering the pages of the holy book in the street, they added.

People present at the gurdwara stopped the man who tried to run away but was caught. According to eyewitnesses, the man was then tied to a pole and beaten up. They also informed the police.

ACP Singh said the man has been arrested him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Another official said the accused had picked up the Gutka Sahib from some other gurdwara.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 17:53 IST
