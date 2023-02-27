scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Man arrested after wife dies by suicide

According to Avtar Singh, on February 23, his daughter Gurmeet Kaur consumed sulphas, following which some villagers had took her to PGI, Chandigarh where she died.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 304-B (whoever commits dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code at Lalru police station. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Man arrested after wife dies by suicide
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Lalru police arrested a man after his wife had ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance Sunday. The family of the woman had alleged that the accused was harassing her to bring dowry.

The complainant in the case, Avtar Singh, told the police that he married off his daughter Gurmeet Kaur, 29, to Harvinder Singh of Sirsini village in 2018. The complainant alleged that Harvinder started harassing his daughter.
“Harvinder used to beat my daughter often. He would ask her to bring dowry and cash,” Avtar Singh alleged in his complaint.

According to Avtar Singh, on February 23, his daughter Gurmeet Kaur consumed sulphas, following which some villagers had took her to PGI, Chandigarh where she died.

Also Read
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...
Mann: Had warned Badal Sr he would face consequences of blind love for son
Pick-and-drop at UT rly station: Pvt vehicles get extra 4 minutes of free...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 304-B (whoever commits dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code at Lalru police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 03:07 IST
Next Story

Ludhiana double murder: Man kills his employer, co-worker over monetary issue

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close