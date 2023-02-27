Man arrested after wife dies by suicide

The Lalru police arrested a man after his wife had ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance Sunday. The family of the woman had alleged that the accused was harassing her to bring dowry.

The complainant in the case, Avtar Singh, told the police that he married off his daughter Gurmeet Kaur, 29, to Harvinder Singh of Sirsini village in 2018. The complainant alleged that Harvinder started harassing his daughter.

“Harvinder used to beat my daughter often. He would ask her to bring dowry and cash,” Avtar Singh alleged in his complaint.

According to Avtar Singh, on February 23, his daughter Gurmeet Kaur consumed sulphas, following which some villagers had took her to PGI, Chandigarh where she died.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 304-B (whoever commits dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code at Lalru police station.