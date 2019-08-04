Man allowed conjugal rights with wife living separately since 2011

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has declined the request of a Karnal woman, who has been living separately from her husband since 2011, for setting aside an order of the family court by which her husband’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights was allowed.

A division bench of the High Court in its ruling said “it stands proved that the appellant (wife) has withdrawn from the society of the respondent (husband) without any just or reasonable excuse” even as the woman submitted that she does not want to live with him “under any circumstances”. The woman also alleged harassment from her husband and his family besides contending that a number of cases were pending between them. She had challenged the family court order before the High Court.

The couple got married in 2007 and a male child was born to them in 2009. The husband alleged that his love was not reciprocated by his wife and she would often quarrel with him, and insult him and his family on some pretext or the other. His counsel submitted that the woman “was an educated lady wanting to lead a life of luxury, who had gone to the extent of even telling her husband that she felt suffocated in their house and was unable to live with him and his family”. She left the man’s house in January 2011 along with the minor child. The cases pertaining to alleged cruelty, domestic violence and for custody of child have been filed by the wife, the court was told.

The woman in turn claimed that she was thrown out of the house after being beaten several times and an alleged demand of dowry was not met. She also “leveled serious allegations against the husband and his family running a prostitution den in a portion of their house and on her objecting to the same, she was subjected to merciless beatings”. The cases against the husband and his family were registered due to the violence against her and

after failure of efforts made before the Panchayat for settlement, her counsel told the court.

The division bench in the verdict said the case of cruelty against the husband and his family has already been concluded in their acquittal. “The judgment of acquittal…creates a serious dent and raises big question mark qua the veracity of the allegations leveled against the husband of not only the dowry demand but also allegations against him and his family of running a prostitution den,” the order reads.

The HC added that once it stands established that her allegations of domestic violence and demand of dowry were not believed by the trial court, “the onus of proving reasonable excuse to withdraw from the society of the husband lay on her, which she has miserably failed to prove”.

Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act allows a husband or wife to seek restitution of conjugal rights through court when either of them “has, without reasonable excuse, withdrawn from the society of the other”. In the Karnal case, the husband had sought the relief before a Karnal court earlier and it was allowed.