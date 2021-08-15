Man admitted to PGI with injuries suffered under ‘mysterious circumstances’

A 35-year-old man was admitted to PGI with sharp injuries on his throat from the local police post, Palsora, under mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Singh, who works at an iron factory in phase-6 Mohali. He is a resident of village Palsora. Police said that Singh’s injuries were self-inflicted and he had them when he arrived at the police post.

However, family members claimed that Sandeep was hurt inside the police post. They added he, along with his mother, went to the police post on his motorcycle, adding that was not possible for a man with injuries on his throat to drive.

Doctors performed a surgery to Sandeep, whose condition is now stated to be stable. He is admitted in the emergency ward of PGI. A police guard comprising two policemen were deputed for his security. Sources said Sandeep Singh was summoned to appear in the police post Palsora following a complaint of misbehaving by one of his female neighbours.

“My husband had heated arguments with a neighboring woman on the issue of her encroaching the street. Abusive words were also used from both sides. The woman called the police, who arrived at the spot and called my husband to appear in police post Palsora. My husband went to police post along with my mother-in-law riding his Bullet motorcycle. I along with my brother-in-law and father-in-law followed them.

Later, my husband was taken inside the police post and subsequently there was some noise of something breaking inside one room in the police post. I asked my father-in-law to check it. Within moments, I saw my husband, bleeding from the throat, being taken out of the room by a few police personnel including a policewoman,” alleged Priyanka Kumari, wife of Sandeep Singh.

“My son was kept in GMSH-16 for four hours. And when doctors failed to control the bleeding, they referred him to PGI. A surgery was performed on my son. My son was injured inside the police post,” alleged Anita Devi, mother of the victim.

“Indeed, Sandeep Singh came to the police post along with one relative on his own. He was summoned following a complaint filed by a woman neighbour. But by the time, he was injured. We immediately rushed him to GMSH-16. He was never brought inside the police post. Later, he was referred to PGI. We came to know that he had made an attempt to harm himself earlier also. The circumstances in which he received injuries are being investigated. We have not taken any legal action in this matter. The matter is under investigation,” said Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of sector 39 Police Station.

SI Satnam Singh, incharge of PP Palsora, did not respond to repeated calls.