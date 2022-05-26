Man acquitted of child sexual assault charges

A Panipat court on May 20 acquitted a man, identified as Ikhlakh Salmani, in a case of sodomising a boy from a locality observing that the police case had multiples holes in it.

According to details, Salmani — a resident of UP’s Saharanpur, who had gone to Panipat in search of work — himself had been allegedly attacked by a group of men on August 23, 2020. The men after attacking Salmani (28), had chopped off one of his arms after calling him a “terrorist” and seeing a religious tattoo on his arm.

Salmani’s family had later alleged that after they lodged an FIR about the incident, a family in their locality turned up and lodged a counter-complaint against Salmani claiming their son was sexually assaulted by him.

“At about 8 pm (on August 23, 2020), a group of accused had approached him and enquired about his name. They started abusing him on knowing that he is a Muslim. They accused him of being a terrorist… They brutally beat up him till he fell unconscious. He kept lying there and at about 11 pm, he gained consciousness… He approached one of the nearby houses and called out for help. The accused, who had beaten him up earlier, came out of the said house… They (the man and others from the house) later chopped off his right hand below the elbow, which had a religious tattoo using a saw machine,” Salmani’s family mentioned in the High Court.

On Sept 7, the FIR was lodged after Salmani was declared fit. Soon after this, a counter FIR was lodged against Ikhlakh. A family alleged that Ikhlakh kidnapped a boy and sodomized him.

The court, however, said “the prosecution has failed to prove its case”.

Salmani’s brother, Ikram Salmani, told The Indian Express that they have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the matter. “No action has been taken on our complaint against teh men who chopped off my brother’s arm yet.”