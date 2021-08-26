Man accused under POCSO granted bail on girl’s statement

A Panchkula court has granted bail to a 23-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, after noting that the minor girl had stated that she wants to live with the accused and had left her home on her own accord.

The minor girl has also recently given birth and lives in an orphanage.

Allowing the application for bail of the accused, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Vani Gopal Sharma in the order passed on August 13 noted, “The alleged victim is stated to be 17 years and 2 months old. Even a child was born out of their relation who is about 3 months. No doubt the victim is still minor…The victim has clearly stated that she left the house of her own accord and was in love with the accused while her mother used to physically beat her and is not agreeable to marriage with the accused, due to which she had left her house of her own. She has even stated that she wants to live with the accused.”

Thus, keeping in view the totality of the circumstances, the accused was allowed regular bail by the court.’

The accused had filed the application seeking bail averting that he has been falsely implicated in the case. “No useful purpose will be served by keeping him behind the bars. No recovery is to be effected from petitioner,” his counsel had contended.

The accused was arrested on July 2 and had been in judicial custody ever since. The accused was booked under sections 363 (Kidnapping), 366A (Procuration of minor girl) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC along with Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

As per details, the girl’s father had filed a complaint alleging that the accused had enticed his minor daughter with an intention to marry her. The police had traced the two Akoi village of North Goa from where they were recovered and brought back to Panchkula along with their three-month-old child.