Man accused of murdering 60-year-old held

The body of a 60-year-old man was found in a pool of blood near his residence in Chandimandir area early Thursday. Police arrested accused Parvesh, a 30-year-old truck driver, who had allegedly disfigured the victim’s head with stones. The accused will be presented in court Friday.

The victim has been identified as Vishwa Nath Yadav, who is a native of Gorakhpur in UP but had been residing in Panchkula for over 15 years. Employed as a security guard at a crusher plant, Yadav had built a room near it where he used to live with a roommate.

According to the FIR filed by his roommate, Umakant (38), it was after he had returned from the crusher early morning that he found a pool of blood outside the room, while Yadav was missing. He found Yadav almost 50 feet away from the room in shrubs.

Accused Parvesh used to visit and drink with Yadav. “They had been drinking together on Wednesday night as well when a fight erupted between the two and Parvesh killed him and disfigured him with stones,” said Inspector Aman Kumar, in-charge of Crime Investigation Team Sector 26 Panchkula.

The victim’s body will be handed over to the roommate who will cremate him. The accused has been charged under the Section 302 of the IPC.

