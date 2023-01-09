Man caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh from govt official in Punjab, two more arrested

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested three people accused of blackmailing a government employee to extort Rs 1.5 lakh from him, officers said.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said, “Property agent Umardeen, one Saleem and Rupinder Kumar alias Dimple, a reporter with a private channel, were arrested from Patiala district’s Nabha on the complaint of Nabha tehsil registry clerk Rupinder Singh.” All the accused are residents of Nabha.

The complainant alleged that Umardeen and his accomplices had been blackmailing him for Rs 5 lakh using a video in which he is seen taking Rs 500, which the accused claimed was a bribe. The accused allegedly threatened to make the video viral and inform the VB if he did not pay up.

The complainant added that he had not received any bribe from the accused during the registration process in question, but was taking back Rs 500 which he had earlier given to a person. Meanwhile, the accused shot a video with his mobile phone with the intent to extort money from him. The complainant further alleged that Umardeen had already taken Rs 50,000 from him and a deal was struck at Rs 2.5 lakh.

After probing the complaint, a VB team from the Punjab flying squad laid a trap and Umardeen was caught red-handed while accepting extortion money of Rs 1,50,000 from the complainant as a second instalment. The VB team also recovered Rs 40,000 from him out of the Rs 50,000 which he had taken earlier from the complainant. Subsequently, the other co-accused were also arrested from Nabha.

A case has been registered at VB police station, flying squad-1 at Mohali under sections 419, 420, 384 and 120B of IPC and section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the spokesperson added.