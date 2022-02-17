Malwa yearns for a sweeping ‘badlaav’, may give ‘ik mauka’ to third alternative

FIFTY-YEAR-OLD Basheshar Nath Kaushal and his friend Sukhwinder Singh are engrossed in a discussion over the next government in Punjab at former’s sweet shop at Jhanjheri village near Kharar on a sunny morning.

“Dejected” at the “stubborn system” that “refuses to change”, the duo have decided they will vote for “badlaav” (change) this time. “Earlier, I had thought of abstaining from vote. But now, I will vote and vote for a change. Iss vaar jo vi ho jaave, assi badlaav layi vote karna (Whatever may happen this time, we will vote for change). I am sick and tired of the traditional parties. They take turns to loot the people. This time we will just close our eyes and vote for the third alternative,” says Kaushal, as Sukhwinder nods in agreement.

Claiming that he used to be an Akali Dal supporter in the past, Sukhwinder has a view on party hoppers. “Eh sad ralle miley ne. Daddu chhal maar ke idhar, daddu chhal maar ke odher (They all are mixed up. They take frog jumps to switch parties). The mission is self and not the state or its people,” says Sukhwinder, who belongs to Majat village near Kharar.

Kaushal, a resident of Popna village in Chamkaur Sahib, said he was a Congress worker for decades. “For five years, nobody bothered about us. We had the government and yet we were not able to get people’s works done. Aisi party da ki karna?,” he asks.

In the same breath he adds: “The youth will vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They say they will accept liquor, bhukki, will be seen canvassing for traditional parties but will vote quietly for AAP. Jhaaru chalna iss vaar. Everybody can see how our leaders become crorepatis in five years. Tell me whose worth has gone down?”

They are not the only ones. In most of the districts of Malwa, especially in rural dominated Assembly segments, a strong yearning for change is palpable. Not that this yearning is unheard of. Malwa was ripe for AAP during 2017 elections also. The fledging party, however, at that time could bag only 20 seats out of 69 in Malwa, the biggest region of the state.

Kilometers away from Jhanjeri, at Azad Market in Rajpura Town, Gurpreet Singh Ramgarhia, a motor mechanic, says, “Last time, the youth was vocal about AAP. But we voted for Capt Amarinder Singh. He swore by Gutka Sahib. We trusted him. But now, we will not waste this opportunity. Navi sarkar ayegi tan hi sudharange eh lok (When new government will be formed only then these people will improve).”

At Ghanaur, Resham Kaur echoes the sentiment. “Mann bna leya iss vaar. Jhaaru ne hi aana (We have made up our mind this time. Broom (symbol of AAP) will form the government).”

Avtar Singh, a plumber at Manak Majra village in Amargarh, is also determined to bring about a change. “Lok tan badlaav chahunde (people want change). Captain made so many promises. Chitta ki khatam ho gya? Ja ke pucch lo pind vich (Has the drug menace ended? You can ask the villagers). It is now costlier.”

When told that the Congress changed its chief minister and handed over the reins to Charanjit Singh Channi, who made power cheaper besides fulfilling other promises, he says, “Assi hun mann bna leya. Ikk chance Captain nu ditto si. We do not care about any other issue. We are disillusioned and we want change.”

At Anwar Tea Stall on Sangrur Road in neighbouring constituency, Malerkotla, Prem Singh, a transporter laments that Captain “kept sitting at his farm house, Janta bahut dukhi hoyi payi hai (people are disillusioned).”

Who would be the Chief Minister then? “Bhagwant Mann,” replies Anwar. But doesn’t he have a drinking problem? “Kaun nahi peenda? Captain nahi peenda si? Oh tan hor vi mehngi mehngi peenda. Je Bhagwant ne pee lai tan ki zulam ho gya. Usnu ehi kehna ke CM office vich baith ke na peeve. Apne ghar ja ke pee lave (Who doesn’t drink? Just tell him that he shouldn’t drink in CM’s office),” Prem Singh hurriedly answers.

While the voters who are seeking a change are vociferous and vent out their disappointment at the previous governments, there are several silent voters also, who are keeping cards close to their chest.

Malkeet Singh, a retired employee from PSPCL, sums it in Nabha. “Iss vaar kujh pta nahi lag reha. Bahut saare ne jehde bolde nahi. Bass eh kahi jaande ne ke hawa jhaaru di hai. Kisse nu nahi pta kis nu vote paonge. (This time one cannot make out. There are so many who are not speaking up. They only say that it is an AAP wave. But nobody knows who would they vote for).”