Malvinder Kang, who quit BJP against farm laws, joins AAP

Nearly nine months after he quit the BJP over in protest against farm laws, Malvider Singh Kang Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with several of his associates.

Kang, who was BJP general secretary when he quit the saffron party, was welcomed into the AAP by party in-charge Jarnail Singh and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema here.

Jarnail Singh said that due to the anti-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, people from every section of the society – politicians, sportspersons, lawyers, journalists and social activists – were joining the AAP.

Kang said that country’s farmers had been fighting for a long time against the three central agri laws, but the BJP leaders, who are power-drunk, have yet to pay heed. He said that AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has started the politics of change in the country and such politics is capable of meeting the needs of the youth.