‘Let there be light’: Hands that shape diyas to illuminate Chandigarh’s Diwali

Courtyards of potters at Maloya are filled with clay, spinning wheels and rows of freshly moulded earthenware drying in the sun, while their families are busy preparing for Diwali. Long before earthen diyas find their place on doorsteps and balconies across the city, they take shape in the hands of these craftsmen, who are carrying forward a craft that has travelled through generations.

For 45-year-old Manju, however, pottery was not an inheritance from her own family. Originally from Mansa in Punjab, she grew up in a family that ran an iron factory. She completed her education up to Class XII at a government school and college. It was only after marriage that she encountered the world of pottery.

“I had never seen these things. Initially, it seemed an easy task, but gradually I realised how much hard work goes into it,” Manju says.

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Now she works alongside her family and makes earthen pots, flower pots and decorative items. During Diwali, the focus shifts to festive products, which are largely sold to wholesalers. Some smaller earthen pots fetch as little as Rs 5 a piece.

Manju’s 90-year-old mother-in-law has, however, witnessed the craft evolving over decades. There was a time when potter’s wheels were made of cement and operated manually with a stick. But gradually, the cemented wheels and sticks paved the way for machines, making potters’ jobs easier.

For Pawan, pottery-making is a family occupation involving several hands at every stage. As Pawan shapes a karwa, an earthen vessel used for offering water to the moon on Karwa Chauth, he explains how small pieces of clay are attached by hand to create decorative patterns. Once shaped, the vessels are left in the sun to dry.

“If we dry potteries indoors, it may take nearly a week, but they dry much faster in the sun,” Pawan says.

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The process is as much about skill as it is about understanding the clay. Softer clay is used for smaller objects, while firmer clay is needed to shape larger pots and flower pots to keep them intact. His wife also joins in, cutting and shaping diyas after he moulds them.

For some families, however, continuing the craft also means navigating uncertainty over the space to work. Pawan, who moved from Sector 25 to Maloya nearly two decades ago, says several potter families are still waiting a designated space to carry out their traditional occupation. “We were uprooted from Sector 25, but not given enough space to continue our work. Around 42 families have still been waiting,” he says. Despite approaching the administration repeatedly, he says, the matter remains unresolved.

Gopi Chand and his wife Phoolwati have been practising the craft for decades. Belonging to the Kumhar-Prajapat community, Gopi says his family has been making earthenware for around 80 to 100 years, with his father and grandfather also engaged in the occupation.

“Time has changed, but this is our legacy,” he says.

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Phoolwati, who came from a farming family in Haryana’s Bhiwani-Charkhi Dadri region, took up pottery-making after marriage. What began as a new household responsibility became part of her everyday life. The work involves preparing the clay, shaping and drying products, and finally firing them in a kiln. A single pot can take several days of preparation, with the risk of it cracking during firing.

“Pottery is woven into my family life,” says Rajrani, who has spent nearly 20 years making diyas and earthenware in Maloya. Her in-laws’ family has been in the occupation for around four decades. Three of the four brothers continue to work with clay, making diyas, kulhars and flower pots through the year, while increasing production during the festive season.

Yet, the future of the craft is changing. Youngsters help their families with packing and other occasional tasks, but most of them are choosing different professions. Manju’s son works at a bank, while her daughter is pursuing her education and hopes to start her own business. Gopichand’s son works as an electrician, while Rajrani’s children also want to pursue higher education.

As potter’s wheels continue to turn in Maloya, the hands behind the city’s festive decorations remain at work. Each diya carries with it more than a little oil and a flame; it carries the skill, patience, and stories of families who have spent generations giving shape to clay.