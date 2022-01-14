Maloya murder: No indication of rape, says preliminary autopsy report

A day after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a forested area of Maloya, Chandigarh police on Thursday said they were working on different theories to crack the case and arrest the accused at the earliest. The autopsy of the victim was conducted on Thursday, and as per initial reports there is no indication that she might have been raped before being killed.

SHO of Maloya police station, Jaspal Singh, said, “The preliminary autopsy report has been received from the doctors, that says that there is no indication that the victim was raped.”

Singh added that the police have picked up dump data of the mobile phones in the area, and have also been questioning locals in the area where the body was found. The CCTV cameras of the area have also been scrutinised and the accused will be arrested soon, he said.

As per police sources, investigators were working on different theories to trace the suspect/s. The police is probing the enmity of the complainant or the victim with anyone in the area where the body was found.

The body of the woman was found at Maloya on Wednesday evening in a forested area of Maloya. The police had registered an FIR of murder under Section (302) of IPC at PS Maloya against unknown people on the complaint of victim’s husband.