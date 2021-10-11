Malout engg college staff without pay for 4 months

The Malout Institute of Management & Information Technology, an engineering college established by Punjab government in 1998, has allegedly not paid its staff for last four months.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of MIMIT alleged that though the faculty members are teaching the students, they are themselves unable to deposit their children’s school fees.

Keeping in view the financial condition of three government-promoted institutes — SBSSTC, Ferozepur; BCET, Gurdaspur; and MIMIT, Malout — the Punjab government had decided to give grant to all these colleges in December 2020. The first two colleges were promoted to the status of universities and were given a grant of Rs 15 crore per annum. But the grant of Rs 5 crore promised to MIMIT is still pending at the level of the Finance Department. Therefore, over 200 employees of the college have been struggling financially for the last year and a half. Now the employees have been sitting on pen-down strike since September 22.