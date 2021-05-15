Row over Malerkotla: Capt’s decision administratively imprudent, politically communal, says Punjab BJP

Tarun Chugh said the state administration was already crippled due to small districts that have been carved in the past due to political reasons. (File)

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Saturday said that Capt Amarinder Singh government’s decision to create Malerkotla as a new district in Punjab was “administratively imprudent and politically communal” decision.

In a statement issued here, Chugh said that at a time when the state was reeling under heavy debt and the economy stood crippled, the decision to create a new district which would involve an added burden of at least Rs 1,000 crore annually on the state exchequer looked purely “imprudent and injudicious” decision.

Chugh said the state administration was already crippled due to small districts that have been carved in the past due to political reasons.

He added that making an announcement of Malerkotla, a Muslim dominated city, as a district on Eid was “politically and communal” decision.

“Ever since Independence this is for the first time that an administratively communal decision has been made in Punjab which prides itself for its secularism,” said Chugh.

He said Amarinder Singh has, for the first time since Independence, sowed communal seeds in the state where harmony and amity have been the guiding principles.