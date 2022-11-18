Around 5.5% male, 1.6% female Big C patients have oral cancer: Data

Data logged by the PGI shows that among all cancer cases, Chandigarh and Mohali have around 5.2% to 5.5% of males and 0.6% to 1.6% of females who are suffering from oral cancer.

The Chandigarh Tata Memorial Centre, in partnership with PGI, the Chandigarh administration as well as the Punjab government, have been running a population-based cancer registry since 2013.

Most of the cases are attributed to tobacco use, a modifiable risk factor for oral cancer. The registry has helped in establishing patterns and trends as well as prevention and control measures for cancer in different regions of India.

India reported a total of 72,616 deaths from oral cancer, while logging a total of 1,99,992 cases of the disease in 2018. The burden is catastrophic to both the society and the health system, and in view of this, the Government of India has come up with a comprehensive plan for a National Program on Prevention of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), to promote screening.

A national dissemination meeting and workshop, organised by JS Thakur, the professor of Community Medicine, PGI, was conducted on Tuesday to discuss global, regional, and national initiatives and strategies towards oral cancer prevention and the role of health workers in oral cancer screening. Oral cancer screening by health workers, experts said during the meeting, was the key to mitigating the high oral cancer burden in India.

Dr Andre Carvalho, scientist, early detection prevention, and infections, International Agency for Research on Cancer, World Health Organization, Lyon, shared a Global-IARC perspective.

Carvalho said that India continues to be a major tobacco hub in the world, contributing over 267 million tobacco users. Tobacco contains nicotine which releases dopamine in the brain, making it an addiction and its consumption — like in the form of cigarette smoking, gutka, bidis— leads to the absorption of cancer-causing chemicals in the body.

The chemical constituents of tobacco are known for causing pre-cancerous and oral cancer lesions and chronic smoking is among the major causes of cancer of the lip, the floor of mouth, tongue, and palate. Gutka and betelnut chewing can cause pre-cancerous lesions, symptoms of which include a burning sensation in the mouth, ulceration, and difficulty in opening the mouth and swallowing.

Dr Zafar Ahmad, senior pulmonologist, said small efforts at the individual level can go a long way in curbing the practice. “Start by reducing the number of cigarettes smoked daily and then finally quitting altogether. Reach out to friends and family who can help you tide over the problem. Those who continue to smoke or have smoked for a long period of time should get themselves screened for cardiovascular diseases. Don’t keep waiting for the symptoms to surface. Regular follow-up can help detect cancer at an early stage.”