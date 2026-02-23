‘Men now more open about aesthetic concerns and increasingly seeking treatment’

At GMCH, male patients commonly undergo gynecomastia surgery, liposuction and body contouring, scar revision and deformity correction, and reconstructive and aesthetic correction after trauma/burns. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

As more men now are seeking cosmetic procedures, Dr Samik Sharma, consultant, plastic surgery, GMCH-32, decodes this shift and explains the various treatments that men are opting for, among other things in an interview to Parul.

How many male patients do you consult for cosmetic surgery at GMCH-32 on a daily basis in OPD?

On an average, we see around 20–30 male patients seeking cosmetic/aesthetic consultation at OPD. The number varies depending on referrals and follow-up load.

Has the number of male patients seeking cosmetic surgery increased in recent years?

There has been a significant rise in the number of men seeking cosmetic procedures over recent years. Men are now more open about aesthetic concerns and are increasingly seeking treatment for issues like gynecomastia, body contouring, facial corrections, face lifts, chin implants and hair-related concerns.