‘Men now more open about aesthetic concerns and increasingly seeking treatment’

As more men now are seeking cosmetic procedures, Dr Samik Sharma, consultant, plastic surgery, GMCH-32, decodes this shift and explains the various treatments that men are opting for, among other things in an interview to Parul.
How many male patients do you consult for cosmetic surgery at GMCH-32 on a daily basis in OPD?
On an average, we see around 20–30 male patients seeking cosmetic/aesthetic consultation at OPD. The number varies depending on referrals and follow-up load.
Has the number of male patients seeking cosmetic surgery increased in recent years?
There has been a significant rise in the number of men seeking cosmetic procedures over recent years. Men are now more open about aesthetic concerns and are increasingly seeking treatment for issues like gynecomastia, body contouring, facial corrections, face lifts, chin implants and hair-related concerns.
What is the age group of men seeking cosmetic procedures?
The most common age group is 20–35 years. This group mostly comes for concerns related to body image and self-confidence. The next common group is 35–50 years, mainly for facial ageing and rejuvenation procedures.
What is the reason for the increasing popularity of cosmetic surgery among men?
There are multiple reasons why more men are opting for cosmetic surgery, like increased awareness and reduced stigma, the influence of social media, and the greater importance of appearance in professional and personal life. Advancements in techniques are making procedures safer with quicker recovery is an important factor, along with a desire for a fit, youthful, and well-contoured look.
Which cosmetic procedures are most in demand among male patients?
The most common procedures requested by male patients include gynecomastia surgery (male breasts), liposuction, body contouring (abdomen, chest), rhinoplasty/ nose correction, scar revision, facial procedures like jawline corrections, and chin enhancement (case-based).
Are cosmetic surgeries safe?
Cosmetic surgeries performed at GMCH are safe because they are done in a fully equipped hospital set up with strict OT protocols. Patients undergo full pre-anaesthesia evaluation, and the hospital has multi-speciality backup available if required. Patient safety is always the top priority.
How do you decide if a patient is suitable for cosmetic surgery?
Suitability is decided after a detailed clinical assessment and examination, understanding if the patient’s expectations are realistic. Medical evaluation including blood tests, sugar levels, BP, ECG, chest fitness, etc are done and factors like obesity, smoking, comorbidities, psychological readiness and counselling are assessed. If there is a high medical risk or unrealistic expectations, surgery is deferred or avoided.
Is there a waiting list for cosmetic surgeries at GMCH?
Yes, usually there is a waiting list due to high patient inflow. The waiting period depends on the type of procedure, OT slots and workload, completion of investigations and fitness clearance, and priority of medically necessary procedures.
What types of cosmetic and aesthetic surgeries are currently being offered to men at GMCH?
At GMCH, male patients commonly undergo gynecomastia surgery, liposuction and body contouring, scar revision and deformity correction, and reconstructive and aesthetic correction after trauma/burns. Benign lump excisions with cosmetic closure (lipoma, cysts etc. when indicated), selected facial aesthetic corrections, including nose corrections in suitable cases, are also done.
