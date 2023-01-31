Makhu, a nondescript town in Punjab, now den of stolen motorcycles from Chandigarh

Makhu, a nondescript town in Punjab’s Ferozeour district has become the den of stolen motorcycles, especially bullets from Chandigarh and Mohali.

At least 34 bullet motorcycles stolen from Chandigarh and its neighbouring Mohali district were recovered from Makhu in the last one-and-a-half months, according to the police. Sector-36 police recovered 19 of these motorcycles while the crime branch recovered the rest.

At least seven people, including Amandeep Singh, a member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror group, and Harvinder Singh Rinda were arrested for stealing and further purchasing the stolen motorcycles. The police identified the other arrested accused as Sandar Singh, Amritpal Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Harpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh. All the thieves are from the Makhu area in Firozpur, a crime branch officer said.

The distance between Makhu and Chandigarh is around 199 km. The police said the thieves drove the motorbikes to Makhu, a nagar panchayat with a population of around 15,000, after stealing.

“During the investigation, we observed that Makhu is an agriculture-dominated area where largely farmers hold small pieces of agricultural land. Almost all the stolen Bullet motorcycles were sold to the local people who had only paid the token money to the thieves. The token money varied from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. Though the deal for each motorcycle was struck at Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh, the thieves used to accept the token money claiming that the rest of the payment would be taken when they give the purchasers the motorcycles’ documents. The thieves never provided documents to the purchasers who ended up using the stolen motorcycles.

Sandar Singh and Amritpal Singh were arrested with the help of local people, who caught them red-handed while stealing two bullet motorcycles in the southern division of the Chandigarh police in November 2022. Gulshan Kumar, Harpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh were arrested by the Crime branch.

Station house officer of police station 36, inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, who recovered 15 motorcycles from Makhu, says, “Three of the accused arrested by our team were addicts. They used to come to Chandigarh from Ferozepur in Punjab Roadways buses and descended at ISBT-43. They roamed in the area during nighttime, identifying the potential houses where bullet motorcycles are parked.”

“They disclosed that people in their area were fond of Bullet motorcycles. They reportedly confessed to learning the breaking of locks and the way to start the motorcycle by cutting the wires from the battery and further connecting it from the Youtube channel. They did not need a key to start the motorbike,” Bhullar added.

All of the arrested accused are lodged in Model Burail jail, said the police.