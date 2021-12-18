Maken meets ministers, leaders, takes feedback on candidates

Chairman of Congress screening committee for Punjab Ajay Maken on Friday met a number of leaders, including Cabinet ministers, and took their feedback on prospective candidates from their districts.

Maken held the one-on-one meetings with the leaders at Punjab Congress headquarters and is learnt to have asked them about the issues and the best suited candidates.

Maken had met Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Chandigarh on Thursday evening.

Those who met him included Deputy Chief Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni and Cabinet Ministers, including Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria. He also met Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo and Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh. Former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot too held a meeting with Maken.

A source said that Maken was interested to know if the Congress could form the government in the state once again. “He was taking feedback. He wanted to know exactly as to which segments could have better returns for Congress by changing candidates,” the source said.

Navjot Sidhu waives application fee

A day after the Congress sought application fee from those applying for the party tickets, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday waived off the fee. A source close to Sidhu said that the fee was levied by the PPCC office staff as per the earlier practice. “When Sidhu learnt about it, he ordered that no fee would be accepted from the ticket aspirants.”

Sidhu tweeted: “Application forms will be accepted for selecting Congress candidates with immediate effect till 20th December . It is historic that for the first time that no application fees will be taken from the applicants !!”

The Congress has been utilising the money collected by way of applications in the upkeep and maintenance of the Congress Bhawan.