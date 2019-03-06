Make sports complexes functional before March 31, Badnore directs officers

UT ADMINISTRATOR V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday directed the UT officers to make newly inaugurated sports complexes in Sector 38 West, sectors 50 and 56 fully operational before March 31.

The directions were issued a day after Chandigarh Newsline highlighted how an hour after the inauguration by the UT Administrator in the presence of MP Kirron Kher, the complexes were found locked in the absence of any staff or equipment. On Monday, school students who had come to the sports complexes, hearing about the inauguration, returned disheartened when they got to know that the buildings were not functional.

Badnore convened a meeting with the senior UT officers who gave a presentation on the plan of action to make the newly inaugurated three sports complexes functional. The administrator asked the officials of sports department to hold a meeting with the members of the Sports Committee of the Administrators’ Advisory Council and take their valuable inputs on the newly inaugurated sports complexes in the city. He has also directed the officials to make all these complexes completely operational within this month. To improve the existing sports facilities in the city, the Administrator has asked the officials to seek services from different professional bodies and hire professional coaches of reputed institutions.

It was said that sports complex in Sector 38 (W) will be developed as the “centre of excellence for table tennis” and sports complex in Sector 56 will be made “centre of excellence for taekwondo”, including other sports activities like swimming and squash.

It was decided during the meeting that students from surrounding educational institutions/ schools will be trained at these sports complexes by the trained coaches of sports department from 9:30 am till 3:30 pm. Other players and members can avail the services of these complexes as per the policy of sports department on first-come-first-serve basis in morning and evening.

Present during the meeting were Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator; J M Balamurugan, Principal Secretary to Governor; A K Sinha, Finance Secretary; B L Sharma, Secretary Education; Harish Nayar, Special Secretary Finance; Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner; Sachin Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner; and Mukesh Anand, Chief Engineer.