Make policy for regularisation of constructions outside Lal Dora: Administrator to officers

In a relief for all those who have done constructions outside Lal Dora, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore ordered formulation of a policy to regularise it.

It was decided in a meeting of all officials chaired by the UT Administrator. Also, Badnore gave directions to reopen colleges and have a provision of Rs 50 lakh compensation in case of death of any employee on COVID duty.

“Since a lot of constructions and developments have happened outside Lal Dora area, the Administration should formulate a scheme to regularise the development. A detailed discussion on this subject will be held in the Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting or its sub-committees,” said a statement issued by the administration.

The UT Administrator convened a review meeting with the senior officers in UT Secretariat on Friday. Adviser Manoj Parida, Principal Secretary Home Arun Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, K K Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Mandip Brar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Debendra Dalai and other officers attended the meeting.

It was decided that the guidelines issued by Government of India for containment of Covid-19 will be applicable to UT Chandigarh. However, there will be no limit in the number of persons attending social events. Strict Covid protocol will be followed, as per the SOPs issued by the Government of India. The Administrator appealed to the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Colleges to begin from Feb 11 and Rs 50 lakh compensation

It was decided that the colleges in UT will start from February 11. Both online and offline teaching will continue. As already decided, the schools will reopen from February 1 for classes from VI to VIII.

The Administrator also directed the Administration to approach Government of India to introduce a scheme, where in the event of death of any employee engaged in Covid duty, an amount of Rs 50 lakh will be given as compensation. At present, the grant is available only for health employees. The Administrator directed that the proposal may be sent for covering other employees too.

The Administrator took serious note of burning of files of Estate Office by some staff. He directed the Director General of Police to conduct serious investigation into the matter. A magisterial inquiry has already been ordered.

ADMINISTRATOR ADVISORY COUNCIL AGENDA FINALISED

The Administrator finalised the list of agenda items to be taken up in the next Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting scheduled for February 10. He also reviewed the progress of work in setting up of international level shooting range, Antique Car Museum in the Glass Press Building and Sardar Beant Singh India International Centre. He directed all officers to expedite the work, so that the time loss due to corona could be covered.

The Administrator directed Chandigarh Housing Board to examine the demand of residents for one time regularization of additional construction on DDA pattern.