Make operational traffic light at sectors 32/33 roundabout: Chandigarh residents

Despite the continued demand of the residents, the traffic lights at Sector 32/33 roundabout, put on blinking mode, has not been out of operation since its installation, over a year back.

In January 2018, the UT Administration’s Engineering department had decided to raze the roundabout. However, the decision was abandoned as it met with opposition by the residents and subsequently, traffic lights were installed at all four corners of the roundabout, on the demand of the residents.

After the lights were tested, the traffic police said that the traffic lights made the roundabout chaotic, rather than easing the traffic rush. Thereafter, the traffic police halted the plans of making the traffic lights operational, contrary to the residents’ demand.

At present, only the blinking lights, that caution the commuters to take the turn after observing the opposite side, are operational.

A resident of Sector 33, Mandeep Singh Bajwa said, “What is the point to installing traffic lights when they are not being used? A traffic police is deputed at the roundabout for manually controlling the traffic flow but it is not done through out the day. The traffic lights should be made operational immediately.” Bajwa along with Amarjeet Singh Narang had also filed a representation before the UT traffic police officers for making the lights operational.

A resident of Sector 32, Sudhir Sharma said, “The absence of a roundabout will create chaos. These days, traffic police are installing makeshift roundabouts at several points. The roundabout concept is widely accepted. Authorities should now make the installed lights here operational.”

DSP Traffic (Administration) Kewal Krishan said, “We will definitely take up the matter with the UT Administration for making the lights operational. These things depend on public feedback and field study. They keep one updated about changes and lags that occure with the passage of time.”

The residents have also been demanding the installation of a makeshift roundabout between Sector 33B and 33C.