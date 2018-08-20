Make Nakodar desecration panel report public: Victim’s kin write to Punjab CM

The state government plans to table Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report during the upcoming session of assembly. The state government plans to table Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report during the upcoming session of assembly.

When Punjab government getting ready to table the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report regarding Bargari desecration and Behbal Kalan police firing, parents of one of the four youths killed after 1986 Nakodar desecration case have written a letter to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to table Justice Gurnam Singh Commission report regarding that case, which was submitted to the state government in 1987. The letter to CM was written on August 18 by Baldev Singh and Baldip Kaur, parents of Ravinder Singh, who was killed along with three other youths — Jharmal Singh, Harminder Singh and Baldhir Singh.

The desecration of five Guru Granth Sahib Saroops at Shri Guru Arjan Dev gurdwara in Guru Nanakpura Mohalla, Nakodar had taken place on February 2, 1986. On February 4, 1986, four Sikh youths were killed in police firing at Sherpur bridge. The letter to Punjab CM said being the only surviving parents of the four youths and they deserved to know the findings of the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission. “We request Punjab government to table it in the upcoming Assembly session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, in which government will present the report of Bargari sacrilege,” said the parents, who hail from Littran village in Jalandhar and are currently settled in the US.

Justice Gurnam Singh had submitted the report to Punjab government on March 29, 1987. Punjab government had ordered inquiry on February 5, 1986.

The state government plans to table Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report during the upcoming session of the Punjab assembly scheduled to begin from August 24. During Nakodar incident, Akali Dal government was in power in Punjab.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App