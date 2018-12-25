Make ICU at GMSH-16 functional within three weeks: HC to Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to make an endeavour to make the intensive care unit at Sector 16’s Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) functional within three weeks. The setting up of the six-bedded ICU is at final stage, the administration has informed the court.

Justice Rajan Gupta has directed the Chandigarh Administration to apprise the court of its progress on the next date of hearing, January 16. The area in the emergency complex on the first floor has been identified for the ICU due to its close proximity to the emergency ward, the court has been informed.

According to the official submission before the court, some of the equipment for the ICU has already been procured and the remaining are being procured and tenders have already been issued for the purpose. Forty-three people, including medical officers, staff nurses, operation theatre assistants, ward staffs, sweepers and security guards, will be required to run the ICU.

While as the staff nurses are already on the rolls of the GMSH-16, the court has been told told that a request has been sent for deputation of five anesthetists from Punjab and Haryana and also a request has been sent for other five medical officers. Fourteen staff nurses have been recruited and trained, and the other staff will be recruited before the commissioning of the ICU. Both the PGIMER and GMCH-32 have well-established ICUs but the GMSH-16 lacked the facility so far.