Make dope tests mandatory for individuals joining govt services: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

The CM also sought information from all departments regarding vacant posts so that these positions could be filled at the earliest. (Image: @SukhuSukhvinder/X)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed all departments to issue necessary instructions to make dope testing mandatory for all individuals prior to joining any government service, a statement issued on Saturday said.

Sukhu also sought details of the action taken against government employees found involved in trafficking of chitta (heroin), the government statement added. The Chief Minister issued the instructions while chairing a meeting with Administrative Secretaries evening on Friday.

He also directed all the departments to ensure early payments of pending gratuity and leave encashment dues of Class-IV pensioners as per his budget announcement. The CM also asked to provide complete details of applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so that the state government could take an appropriate decision on these cases.