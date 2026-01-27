Make Charhdi Kala collections public: SAD trade wing to AAP

The SAD condemned the Congress for having agreed to a discussion on this issue.

The Shiromani Akali Dal Trader Wing Tuesday demanded the AAP furnish details of the money collected from the trade and industry for the Charhdi Kala fund and asked why the flood-affected farmers have not received compensation from the fund.

Trade wing president N K Sharma, who was chairing the trade committee meeting, also accused the AAP of extorting money besides sheltering gangsters.

Sharma said the trade and industry was coerced to contribute money for the Charhdi Kala fund, constituted by the state after last year’s floods. The AAP had failed to relay any information, even though more than six months had passed since the fund was established. “Not only should the collections be made public, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should tell Punjabis why no money had been released from the fund for flood-affected farmers.”