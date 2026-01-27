Make Charhdi Kala collections public: SAD trade wing to AAP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Shiromani Akali Dal Trader Wing Tuesday demanded the AAP furnish details of the money collected from the trade and industry for the Charhdi Kala fund and asked why the flood-affected farmers have not received compensation from the fund.
Trade wing president N K Sharma, who was chairing the trade committee meeting, also accused the AAP of extorting money besides sheltering gangsters.
Sharma said the trade and industry was coerced to contribute money for the Charhdi Kala fund, constituted by the state after last year’s floods. The AAP had failed to relay any information, even though more than six months had passed since the fund was established. “Not only should the collections be made public, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should tell Punjabis why no money had been released from the fund for flood-affected farmers.”
Sharma said excise and taxation officers were given directions to conduct eight raids each month and levy a penalty of at least Rs 8 lakh in each raid. “This is on top of the extortions being received from gangsters who were being sheltered by the AAP as was witnessed by the government’s statement in court that it did not have any evidence against dreaded gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria”.
Trade wing leaders Harpal Singh Ahluwalia, Prem Kumar Arora and Mohit Gupta also took note of the high power costs in Punjab which had now gone up to Rs 9 to Rs 10 per unit for the industrial sector. “Power is being given to industry at the rate of Rs 5 per unit in Baddi. Why will the industry remain in Punjab?”
Demanding an end to Inspector Raj in Punjab, they also condemned the government for not implementing Rahat scheme instituted by the erstwhile SAD government.
The meeting also condemned AAP’s Aman Arora for moving a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha to allow slaughter of cows. The SAD also condemned the Congress for having agreed to a discussion on this issue.
The Akali Dal also asserted that Gaushalas are yet to receive funds collected by way of cow cess and demanded its immediate release.
Sharma also disclosed that the trade wing would seek an appointment to apprise the state Governor of the problems that the trade and industry is facing.
He also said the trade wing will announce a vision document soon, besides setting a timeline for taking the organisation to the constituency, circle and village level.
